Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Billion

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $17.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.34 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $73.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $360.25 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

