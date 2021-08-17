Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.