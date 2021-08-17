L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.21. 41,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,637. The company has a market capitalization of $264.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $95.36.

LRLCY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

