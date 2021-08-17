LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0670 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $6.98 million and $227,311.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,568,080 coins and its circulating supply is 104,142,774 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

