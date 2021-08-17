Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.
Shares of LHDX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
