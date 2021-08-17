Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $466.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $370.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

LULU opened at $407.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.07. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

