Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.41.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

