Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.37

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.37 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.
MSGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:MSGE)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
