Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.11

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.11 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

