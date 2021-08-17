Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Insider Zarmeen Pavri Acquires 40,000 Shares

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) insider Zarmeen Pavri bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Magnis Energy Technologies alerts:

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.