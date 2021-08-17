MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $263.28 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $263.28 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00135087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.29 or 1.00059933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00916186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.71 or 0.06898922 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

