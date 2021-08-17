Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.74. Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 18,556 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

