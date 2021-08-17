Maker Price Hits $3,469.14 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3,469.14 or 0.07709140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $3.44 billion and $162.35 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

