Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 422.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 861,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 696,966 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,702,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 620,700 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

