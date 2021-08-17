Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Financial Survey

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.63% -2.62% Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.28%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Computer Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Computer Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 755.02 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -275.33 Computer Services $291.34 million 5.57 $55.40 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.51, indicating that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

