Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 445,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.