Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker Sells 2,498 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. 110,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

