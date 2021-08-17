Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in July

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DRKOF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Martello Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.