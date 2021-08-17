Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $574.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.