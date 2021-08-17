Martin Investment Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $90.26. 40,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

