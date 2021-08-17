Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,195. The company has a market cap of $117.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

