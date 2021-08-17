Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 12,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

