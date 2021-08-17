Matryx (MTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Matryx has a market cap of $1.10 million and $8,205.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00916060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

MTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

