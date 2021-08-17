Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matterport stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

