Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 11.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $294.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

