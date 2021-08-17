Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HLT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,606. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.80 and a beta of 1.33.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
