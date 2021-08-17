Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HLT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,606. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,891,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,197,000 after purchasing an additional 178,722 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 151,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 210,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

