McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $62.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.12 billion. McKesson reported sales of $60.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $251.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

