McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. 34,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

