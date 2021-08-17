Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,287 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

