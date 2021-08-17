Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 223,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 236,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 159,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

