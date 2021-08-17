Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WFH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.12. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,653. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $77.75.

