Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

