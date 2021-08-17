Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $55,891,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AECOM by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $22,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $12,362,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

ACM stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 11,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,423. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.