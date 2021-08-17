Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 209,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $150.82. 709,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $422.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

