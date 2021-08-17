Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

