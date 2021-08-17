Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 191,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock remained flat at $$58.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 277,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,872 shares of company stock worth $2,115,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

