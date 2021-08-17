Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,469. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

