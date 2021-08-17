Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.94. 89,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $453.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

