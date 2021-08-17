Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cerner by 25.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Cerner by 7.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. 13,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

