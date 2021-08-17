Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 28,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,244. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

