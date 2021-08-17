Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $1.36 on Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $842.99 million and $56.50 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00127396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,754.10 or 0.99571012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.51 or 0.00884391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 619,072,738 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

