MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDMP traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.08. 358,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,847. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.12.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

