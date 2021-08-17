MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MDMP traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.08. 358,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,847. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.12.
About MDM Permian
