Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 1,605 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.63. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

