Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 485 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after buying an additional 397,993 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

