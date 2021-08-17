Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 810 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

