MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Financial Comparison

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MedAvail and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.04%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Volatility and Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.36 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.83 Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.71 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Progressive Care -2.05% N/A -7.44%

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations. It also operates SpotRx, a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

