MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50. MediaValet has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

