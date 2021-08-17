MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.
CVE:MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50. MediaValet has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.
About MediaValet
