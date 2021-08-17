MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to C$0.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

TSE:LABS traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,557. The firm has a market cap of C$92.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45.

In other MediPharm Labs news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,560. Insiders have sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock valued at $616,410 in the last 90 days.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

