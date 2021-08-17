MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.70

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE LABS traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 557,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,560. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock valued at $616,410.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

