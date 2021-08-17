Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

